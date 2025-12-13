Today, Saturday, December 13, stays bright and calm in Haslemere. Sunny spells hold strong, with minimal cloud coverage and no expectation of rain. Afternoon temperatures hover near 9°C, giving a pleasantly crisp feel. Evening remains clear, maintaining mild conditions without significant drop in degrees. Daylight extends, providing ample sunshine throughout.
Tomorrow stays partly cloudy with limited rain chances. Afternoon weather sees temperatures about 10°C, then growing overcast towards evening. This weekend warmth persists, though a moderate breeze might appear after sundown. No heavy showers are on the radar, making for a largely stable Sunday overall. Late night skies remain tranquil.
The new week begins with patchy rain, bringing occasional drizzle through Monday. Temperatures stay near 10°C, with clouds dominating much of the day. Damp spells give way to brief dry intervals before intermittent rain returns late afternoon. Skies remain cloudy into the evening, also retaining a slightly humid feel overall.
Next up is a wetter day, with drizzle lingering through Tuesday. Conditions hover about 8°C and stay cloudy from morning onward. Brief bursts of light rain occasionally taper off, but showers remain likely into the evening hours. This damp scenario keeps the atmosphere cool, though not too chilly. Drizzle persists.
Midweek shapes up to be partly cloudy, featuring only minor rain threats through Wednesday. Daytime temperatures rest near 8°C, with some sunshine poking through broken clouds. Evening brings a touch more overcast, but conditions stay mostly stable. This calmer forecast ends the stretch on a lighter note, avoiding heavier downpours.
This article was automatically generated
