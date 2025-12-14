Today, Sunday, December 14, starts partly cloudy with minimal rain expected until late. Temperatures near 10°C keep conditions mild, offering a few sunny intervals early on. Clouds build later, but any drizzle remains unlikely before sunset. Gentle breezes complete a relatively calm forecast.
Tomorrow looks wet with patchy rain likely for much of the day. Temperatures about 11°C provide a relatively mild feel despite the damp conditions. Intermittent clouds mix with occasional drizzle, suggesting a somewhat grey outlook. Brief breaks in the overcast may appear, but showers could linger well into the evening.
Tuesday brings moderate rain throughout most of the daytime, with temperatures near 10°C. Dark skies are likely, and occasional drizzle may turn heavier at times. Cloud cover dominates, creating a gloomy backdrop for local weather updates. Scattered wet spells persist, but conditions should gradually ease later in the day, offering slight relief.
Midweek sees partly cloudy conditions, as Wednesday remains mostly dry with temperatures about 8°C. Sunshine mixes with passing clouds, offering a gentler forecast. Breezes seem mild, and no rain is expected. Conditions remain steady, providing a brief respite from earlier showers. Skies stay relatively bright, wrapping up a calmer day overall.
Late-week weather sees patchy rain returning on Thursday, with temperatures about 10°C. Overcast skies appear frequently, and occasional drizzle could become more intense at times. Gusty winds might surface, but the day remains manageable. The forecast suggests intervals of rain scattered throughout the evening. Haslemere may see heavier showers briefly. Unsettled conditions may persist.
This article was automatically generated
