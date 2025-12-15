Today, Monday, December 15, brings patchy rain in Haslemere, with occasional drizzle in the early morning. Temperatures near 11°C could feel slightly cooler under overcast skies. Pockets of rain may emerge by midday, though breaks in the cloud might appear later. Evening weather remains grey, keeping that damp atmosphere around.
Tomorrow ushers in another spell of patchy rain, continuing a damp trend. Tuesday sees drizzle drifting around midday, intensifying in the afternoon. Temperatures about 11°C ensure mild conditions, although breezes might pick up. Cloud cover dominates much of the day, leaving limited chances for sunshine by nightfall. Expect occasional gusts.
Midweek leans drier as Wednesday features partly cloudy skies and a cooler vibe. Temperatures near 8°C offer a crisp feel, especially in the morning. Sunshine peeks through, bringing bright spells later. Winds stay moderate, so outdoor conditions look calmer overall. Evening remains mostly clear, with minimal chance of rain overnight.
Another period of rain arrives on Thursday, with moderate showers taking hold throughout the day. Temperatures near 11°C keep things relatively mild, though brisk gusts may pick up in the afternoon. Overcast skies prevail, and light drizzle could linger into the evening. Any breaks in the cloud remain short-lived later.
Cooler air returns on Friday, bringing partly cloudy weather and fewer showers. Temperatures about 7°C create a atmosphere, though the morning starts near 4°C. Sunny intervals appear by midday, offering a brighter outlook. Winds ease a little, making the afternoon feel calmer. Nighttime stays clear, maintaining stable conditions going forward.
This article was automatically generated
