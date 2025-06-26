Today, Thursday, June 26, the weather forecast for Haslemere features morning fog and patchy rain, followed by sunnier spells later on. Temperatures near 24°C offer slightly warmer conditions by afternoon, while the morning hours hover about 11°C. Winds stay moderate, but the day brightens toward evening.
Tomorrow, expect partly cloudy skies with minimal rain risk. Highs near 24°C will feel pleasant, and early temperatures remain about 11°C. Occasional clouds could drift by, but the overall weather forecast points to mostly dry and comfortable conditions.
Saturday should feel bright and warm, with sunshine dominating much of the day. Temperatures rise near 28°C by midday, offering a summery vibe. Light wind and clear skies keep rain away, ensuring a comfortable forecast from morning through late afternoon.
Sunday looks even hotter, with temperatures peaking near 30°C under sunny skies. Early mist should clear quickly, leaving plenty of warmth through midday. Gentle breezes will prevail, and with no rain predicted, conditions remain ideal for those who enjoy summer weather.
Monday maintains the sunny trend, with highs near 28°C. Dawn temperatures hover about 16°C, and the rest of the day promises bright conditions. Slight cloud cover could appear in the afternoon, yet no significant rain is on the radar. Winds may pick up slightly, but skies remain mostly clear.
The rest of the week appears to hold onto warm, bright weather, with minimal rain chances. Sunshine remains a key feature, and daily highs may stay near the mid-20s. Expect a consistent and stable forecast overall.
This article was automatically generated
