Today, Saturday, June 28, in Haslemere brings patchy rain and some cloudy spells. Temperatures near 26°C are expected for the daytime high, with a mild low close to 17°C. Occasional drizzle may linger, but drier moments could break through in the afternoon. Light breezes may move across the area.
Tomorrow should be sunny with a high about 29°C and an overnight low near 15°C. Bright skies are forecast throughout most of the day, offering dry weather conditions that enhance overall warmth. Occasional light clouds may appear, though rainfall looks unlikely. Gentle winds could keep things pleasant.
Warm conditions continue Monday with temperatures about 32°C and a low near 16°C. Clear skies dominate much of the day, creating warm conditions and plenty of bright spells. This weather pattern appears stable, so any possibility of rain remains minimal. Light gusts might occasionally arise.
Mostly sunny skies are forecast Tuesday, with a top close to 30°C and a minimum near 16°C. Skies are likely to remain clear through early evening, though a quick patch of drizzle might surface late at night. Overall, conditions should feel comfortable despite the moderate evening cloud. Briefly stronger winds could appear after dark.
Weather on Wednesday includes patchy rain, with peak temperatures about 25°C and a low near 15°C. Showers may appear intermittently during the morning, and a few drier spells could emerge in the afternoon. A breezy period could develop, but the rain chances should ease toward the evening. Cloud cover may linger into night, reducing visibility.
This article was automatically generated
