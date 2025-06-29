Today, Sunday, June 29 promises a brilliant weather update with sunny skies shining bright. Haslemere can expect clear conditions throughout the day, with temperatures near 29°C and minimal wind. Nighttime brings clear skies and mild conditions, hovering near 18°C. No signs of rain are predicted, so outdoor plans look undisturbed.
Tomorrow features a warmer forecast, with early sunshine leading to short patchy rain by late afternoon. Daytime highs climb to about 32°C, offering bright and humid conditions for most hours. Evening drizzle may briefly appear, then skies should clear again, leaving a comfortable night close to 19°C.
Warmth returns on Tuesday, with sunshine pushing temperatures close to 31°C during peak hours. A dry day seems likely, ensuring minimal interruption from rain. Expect plenty of bright spells in the mid-morning too. Gentle breezes help keep the atmosphere pleasant. Nightfall remains calm, dipping to about 16°C, creating a refreshing lull after a hot afternoon.
Patchy rain is expected on Wednesday, with daytime temperatures near 26°C. Scattered showers could pop up sporadically, but longer sunny spells are also possible at times. Wind speeds may increase slightly, adding a gentle breeze to the mix. Late evening should dry out, settling to about 16°C under partly cloudy skies.
Mild conditions look set on Thursday, staying partly cloudy with highs reaching about 23°C. A minimal chance of drizzle may appear early, but generally, brighter intervals should dominate. Winds could pick up, offering a breezy afternoon. Evening temperatures slip to near 12°C, wrapping up a comfortable close to the week.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.