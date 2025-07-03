Today, Thursday, July 3, is sunny from morning to evening. Early temperatures hover near 8°C, while afternoon readings reach about 24°C. In Haslemere, skies stay bright with no significant sign of rain. This forecast ensures comfortable outdoor conditions and a light breeze throughout the day. Sunshine boosts the weather outlook.
Tomorrow remains clear from dawn through late afternoon, with morning readings close to 9°C and daytime highs nearing 25°C. Sunshine persists, and gentle winds keep the atmosphere fresh. A calm forecast supports quite enjoyable plans under cloudless conditions, contributing to a pleasant weather pattern that extends well into the evening.
An unsettled shift arrives Saturday with patchy rain popping up and afternoon peaks about 19°C. Early hours hover near 13°C, and occasional drizzle may appear throughout midday. Cloud cover thickens, though some drier spells could break through. Changing conditions maintain variety in the forecast. Expect some cooler breezes as well.
Lingering showers arrive Sunday, bringing patchy rain and highs near 20°C. Overnight temperatures remain about 14°C, and the forecast suggests occasional breaks in the clouds during the afternoon. Rainfall chances stay elevated, so unsettled conditions overall continue for much of the day. Any brief sunshine still supports a mild environment.
A final shift on Monday sees patchy showers linger, with midday temperatures near 21°C and lows close to 11°C. Breaks of sunshine emerge between scattered rain, offering mixed weather. Light but gusty winds remain possible, but conditions gradually brighten as the day progresses, keeping the week’s forecast interesting and dynamic.
