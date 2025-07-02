Today, Wednesday, July 2, showcases patchy rain with a chance of brighter spells later in Haslemere. Temperatures near 24°C feel warm, though a gentle breeze brings a touch. Skies might clear briefly before dusk, offering extra calm. Light clouds remain possible, but heavy downpours seem unlikely, according to the forecast.
Tomorrow’s weather forecast appears bright and sunny, delivering plenty of clear skies. Temperatures near 24°C should feel comfortable. Occasional cloud cover may roll in, but rain is unlikely. Gentle winds ensure a pleasant day, with no sign of drizzle. Nighttime conditions remain calm, promising mild lows that keep things enjoyable.
Friday brings more sunshine, with mostly clear skies dominating. Temperatures near 24°C will maintain a warm feel through much of the day. Light cloud patches could appear, yet significant rainfall seems unlikely. The air stays gentle, ensuring comfortable outdoor conditions. Even late hours look tranquil, keeping the night relatively mild.
Saturday sees shifting skies, occasionally unsettled, beginning with partial cloud and a hint of sunshine. Temperatures near 22°C should feel mild. Showers may develop by midday, bringing heavier bursts later. Winds pick up, adding a breezy feel. Conditions could improve towards evening, offering drier spells to round off the day.
Sunday looks cooler, with temperatures near 18°C under mostly cloudy skies. Patchy rain remains possible, though slightly lighter spells could break out at times. Sunshine might peek through if skies clear enough. A moderate breeze will persist, keeping conditions feeling fresh. Overall, the day leans mild rather than overly warm.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.