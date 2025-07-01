Today is Tuesday, July 1, featuring sunshine from morning until evening. Temperatures about 31°C and light breezes create a warm atmosphere. Skies stay clear with no rain expected. Haslemere experiences similar conditions, making it ideal for bright summer weather. Humidity stays moderate, ensuring mild comfort throughout the day.
Tomorrow sees partly cloudy skies with temperatures near 25°C. Rain could appear briefly in the early afternoon, though most hours remain dry. Overcast patches might linger but should quickly break. A light breeze adds a touch of coolness, helping conditions feel fresh. Evening temperatures hover near 12°C. Overall, expect comfort.
Another sunny spell arrives on Thursday, with temperatures about 25°C. Minimal cloud cover means bright conditions most of the day. Early morning starts cool near 8°C, then warms steadily. No hint of rainfall is expected. Light winds make for barely noticeable breezes in open areas. Sunshine persists well into evening.
Weather remains clear on Friday, offering temperatures about 26°C by afternoon. Morning opens near 10°C, climbing steadily under bright sunshine. Overcast spells are unlikely, and winds stay calm throughout. Conditions feel hotter around midday, but warmth dominates. Nighttime dips closer to 14°C, maintaining a mild overnight outlook. Conditions remain stable.
This weekend sees patchy rain nearby, with temperatures about 21°C in the afternoon. Morning begins near 10°C, rising gradually under partly cloudy skies. Showers could emerge around midday, although they may not last long. Evening remains overcast, and occasional drizzle might linger. Breezes pick up slightly, creating a mild breeze.
This article was automatically generated
