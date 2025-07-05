Today, Saturday, July 5, in Haslemere offers patchy rain and cloudy spells, with occasional brighter intervals peeking through. Temperatures near 17°C will feel mild by midday before dipping to about 13°C later on. Showers are possible throughout the afternoon, but the evening might turn calmer.
Tomorrow promises patchy rain again, with highs reaching about 21°C. Foggy patches could appear early on, but sunshine might break through by midday. Light drizzle is likely to linger, so conditions could stay somewhat damp. Gentle breezes will keep the air feeling comfortable as Sunday unfolds. Temperatures are set to climb through this weekend, building towards a brighter start to next week.
Monday looks mostly dry, with temperatures near 22°C under partly cloudy skies. Early morning clouds might clear, revealing more sunshine later. No significant rain is forecast, so the day should feel quite pleasant overall. Evening conditions are expected to remain calm, allowing mild air to settle in.
Tuesday is set to become warmer, peaking near 26°C with prolonged sunny intervals. Clear skies may dominate throughout much of the day, offering bright conditions for anyone heading outdoors. Gentle winds will keep the heat from feeling overwhelming. Night-time is likely to stay mild, ensuring a comfortable backdrop.
Wednesday appears even hotter, with highs about 29°C beneath clear skies. Little to no rain is expected, so the forecast remains favourable. Early mist could drift around dawn, but sunshine will soon take over. This warm spell should persist as the week continues, creating a summery stretch ahead.
This article was automatically generated
