Today, Wednesday, July 9, will bring a partly cloudy start with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Rain chances remain minimal, although a brief midday shower might pop up. Temperatures should reach about 26°C in the afternoon. Mildly breezy conditions will keep things comfortable for this weather forecast.
Tomorrow stays pleasantly mild with partly cloudy skies and bright spells. Temperatures near 29°C promise a warm day, though conditions should remain mostly dry. Morning sunshine will transition to thicker clouds midday before clearing again toward the evening. Light winds mean a relaxed vibe for those checking the forecast.
Friday is forecast to be even warmer, with abundant sunshine and scattered clouds. Temperatures look set to climb to about 30°C by late afternoon. Skies stay clear through most of the day, offering bright weather for anyone looking forward to a summery scene. Light breezes add a pleasant touch.
This weekend begins bright on Saturday with sunny, warm conditions. Afternoon warmth could see temperatures hovering near 31°C under clear skies. The day looks calm, with no sign of rain expected. Evening conditions may cool slightly, offering relief after a hot spell but staying fairly comfortable throughout this weather forecast.
Sunday keeps the summery theme, topping out near 29°C under clear skies. Haslemere should see plenty of sunshine, with only a few passing clouds during midday. Light wind continues, so conditions stay pleasant for most of the day. Fortunately, rain remains unlikely, concluding a noteworthy stretch of fine summer weather, basking in radiant sunshine.
This article was automatically generated
