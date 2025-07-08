Today, Tuesday, July 8 brings bright conditions with mostly clear skies. Early hours might see brief rain, but the morning soon turns sunny. Temperatures near 24°C promise a warm afternoon. Light winds keep the air feeling comfortable into the evening. Overnight lows hover near 10°C, ensuring a mild night.
Tomorrow stays partly cloudy, with occasional clouds drifting overhead through midday. Temperatures near 25°C suggest a pleasant day. Overcast spells may appear now and then, though rain looks unlikely. Haslemere will also enjoy these favourable conditions, giving a mellow vibe from dawn until sunset. During the evening, temperatures drift near 10°C, keeping it comfortably cool.
Thursday looks warmer, reaching about 28°C under partly cloudy skies. Sunshine dominates morning hours before mild cloud cover arrives in the afternoon. Dry conditions prevail, and light breezes maintain a comfortable atmosphere. The evening remains calm with minimal cloud, hinting at another clear night. Nighttime sees temperatures near 15°C, creating a mild late evening.
Friday turns hotter, with sun-soaked skies and temperatures hovering near 30°C. Morning starts bright, continuing with little cloud through midday. Dry weather persists, and very gentle winds stop the warmth from feeling overpowering. By evening, temperatures moderate slightly, though skies generally stay clear.
Saturday carries on the heat, pushing temperatures to about 31°C under sunny conditions. Throughout the morning, skies remain mostly clear, and chances of rain stay minimal. Light breezes add a touch of comfort later in the day. As darkness falls, cooler air settles in, maintaining a calm, pleasant atmosphere.
