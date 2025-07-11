Haslemere experiences clear skies and bright sunshine today, Friday, July 11. Temperatures about 30°C in the afternoon, dipping to nearly 15°C overnight. Light breezes create an atmosphere. No sign of rain, so the warm conditions remain stable as daytime evolves into evening. Sunny spells are likely from dawn to dusk.
Tomorrow retains bright skies, with highs about 30°C and lows nearly 15°C. Sunshine consistently dominates, maintaining favourable weather throughout the day. Calm winds keep conditions steady, and no rain is expected. Skies remain mostly clear, offering ample daylight. Evening sees mild temperatures, ending the day with a warm, tranquil atmosphere.
A sunny Sunday arrives with about 29°C in the afternoon. Some partial cloud appears mid-day, yet conditions remain generally bright. Morning starts near 13°C before warming quickly under sunshine. No substantial rain is forecast, so dryness persists. Gentle breezes linger, and evening cools, signalling a calm end to the weekend.
Patchy rain on Monday could interrupt the sunshine, with temperatures near 27°C by late afternoon. Early readings hover about 13°C, climbing steadily despite some fleeting clouds. Most of the day stays dry, though brief showers might occur. Winds pick up slightly, adding a gentle freshness. Conditions turn cooler towards evening.
A mild Tuesday reintroduces a sunny outlook, reaching about 25°C during peak hours. Early temperatures linger near 10°C, then rise under clear skies. Mist may appear at dawn, but it quickly disperses. Moderate winds offer a comfortable breeze. No rain is anticipated, and conditions remain stable into the late evening.
This article was automatically generated
