Today, Saturday, July 12, kicks off this weekend with bright sunshine and Clear skies. Temperatures climb near 30°C by late afternoon, while overnight lows settle close to 14°C. Dry weather spans the area, supported by gentle breezes that encourage a calm atmosphere. Air quality stays fresh overall.
Tomorrow continues the sunny pattern, although patchy rain might appear around midday. Haslemere could see highs hover near 27°C, dropping to roughly 13°C overnight. Overcast spells might break up the sunshine here and there, yet major downpours seem unlikely under generally mild breezes. Morning skies remain bright.
On Monday, conditions remain mostly sunny with a few Partly Cloudy stretches. Afternoon warmth nears 25°C, easing to about 11°C overnight. Rain chances stay low, although slightly brisk gusts may develop. The day remains comfortable with only mild changes in sky cover. Extended sunshine brightens the day.
Another bright scenario emerges Tuesday, though partly cloudy periods increase by late afternoon. Temperatures reach roughly 22°C during peak hours, followed by readings near 10°C overnight. Minimal rainfall is predicted, though Overcast conditions could bring brief showers. A gentle breeze persists, ensuring the day holds a pleasant feel despite occasional grey skies. Late afternoon sees occasional rays.
Midweek sees Patchy rain near midday, with intervals of sunshine returning afterward. Afternoon highs approach 26°C before dipping to about 16°C at night. Rainfall chances remain noticeable, but long dry spells are also probable. Winds stay moderate, keeping the atmosphere generally calm through the final hours of daylight. Scattered clouds keep things lively. Winds remain mostly gentle overall.
This article was automatically generated
