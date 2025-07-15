Today, Tuesday, July 15, in Haslemere brings patchy rain mixed with sunny spells. Temperatures near 21°C and lows about 11°C offer a mild feel. Early brightness may give way to thicker cloud later, but overall, the forecast points to light showers and calm conditions.
Tomorrow promises partly cloudy skies and plenty of warmth. Temperatures about 28°C could make it feel summery, with virtually no sign of rain. A bright morning is likely to stretch into the afternoon, offering a day of pleasant weather updates and a cheerful outlook.
Thursday might bring patchy rain once more. Temperatures near 27°C and lows about 15°C ensure it stays mild. Occasional showers could dot the afternoon, but glimpses of sunshine are also possible. Cloud cover may shift, creating a varied weather forecast for those seeking changing skies.
Friday keeps things mixed with bursts of rain and brighter intervals. Temperatures near 24°C balance a comfortable day, while lows about 14°C maintain mild nights. A few light showers may appear, though sunshine could break through occasionally. Cloudy patches add intrigue to this forecast.
This weekend on Saturday introduces a gentle dip in temperatures near 23°C. Rain remains possible, but sunny periods should grace much of the day. Lows about 15°C create a comfortable evening. Overall, expect a balanced mix of cloud cover and weather changes, highlighting the evolving summer conditions. Light breezes may surface later, and a quick shower isn’t off the table. Sunset could reveal a clear patch, offering a pleasant finale later this evening.
This article was automatically generated
