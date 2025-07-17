Today, Thursday, July 17, in Haslemere features patchy rain and some cloud, with temperatures near 26°C and lows about 16°C. Occasional sunshine could appear later, providing a mild conclusion to the daily weather forecast. Breezy conditions may develop, but strong winds seem unlikely this afternoon, ensuring fairly gentle conditions overall.
Tomorrow brings a notable rise to about 28°C under partly cloudy skies. Early mist might linger briefly, but brighter spells are forecast by mid-morning. A slight rain risk could materialise later, although overnight lows near 16°C promise a comfortable evening. Light wind gusts might develop, but nothing too severe overall.
The weekend starts Saturday with patchy rain on the cards, though intermittent sunshine emerges as well. Temperatures hover close to 27°C, keeping the day agreeably warm. Showers might pop up sporadically, but lengthy downpours remain unlikely. Evening lows drop about 15°C, and light breezes may persist gently into late afternoon.
Continuing the weekend, Sunday brings cooler conditions near 22°C. A fair chance of drizzle could reduce sunshine, though brighter moments may still slip through. By late day, temperatures settle about 14°C, offering a refreshing change. Slight gusts are possible, yet nothing appears disruptive. Overall, a quite steady calm pattern holds.
Looking to Monday, weather trends drier with temperatures reaching about 24°C. Morning mist might linger, but sunshine is anticipated by midday, offering a serene forecast. Rain chances stay minimal, ensuring clearer skies for most of the day. Overnight values hover near 13°C. Light winds likely complete this very pleasant outlook.
This article was automatically generated
