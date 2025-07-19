In Haslemere, today (Saturday, July 19) greets us with a weather forecast of heavy rain from morning through midday, with partial clearing by evening. Temperatures near 23°C keep things warm, while a gentle breeze accompanies brief drizzle and occasional heavier bursts. Night-time conditions remain mild with values about 16°C, ensuring comfortable rest.

Tomorrow brings moderate rain lasting into early afternoon, though occasional sunshine could peek through. Temperatures near 20°C lend a pleasant backdrop, while breezes stay moderate and a few scattered clouds persist. Evening dips to about 15°C, making for a cooler night but without any intense showers or thunder.

Monday offers more moderate rain in the morning, with slight breaks possible later. Temperatures settling near 22°C should keep daytime conditions fairly mild, despite the lingering drizzle. Once night falls, cooler air about 14°C takes over, bringing a lighter ending to a damp day. Patchy cloud cover seems likely.

Tuesday sees patchy rain, although skies may stay cloudy for much of the day. Afternoon temperatures reach about 23°C, offering a gentle warmth even if a brief drizzle returns. Night-time values near 13°C ensure a comfortable close, with fewer showers on the cards. Light breezes add subtle movement throughout.

Wednesday appears partly cloudy but calmer. Afternoon weather hovers near 22°C, with hardly any sign of rain. Overnight temperatures about 12°C round out the week on a gentler note. Clearer skies and lighter breezes should help maintain a more settled outlook compared to previous days, sustaining comfortable air through dusk and dawn.

