Today, Monday, July 21, brings cloudy conditions with morning drizzle and possible rain showers. Some sunshine may break through by midday, although brief thundery spells in the afternoon can't be ruled out. Temperatures near 23°C, with gentle breezes and overnight lows about 12°C keep conditions mild. Light breezes continue through the evening.
Tomorrow looks unsettled, featuring patchy rain that could linger into the afternoon. Brief drier intervals might allow spells of sunshine. Daytime highs hover near 23°C again, while evening cools to about 12°C. Conditions should feel mild overall, with minimal wind bringing a calmer feel to the day. Widespread drizzle remains possible, but not guaranteed.
Intermittent rain arrives Wednesday, though brighter patches might possibly emerge late morning. Temperatures near 23°C maintain comfortable weather for much of the day. Brief cloud coverage is possible, but skies may part by afternoon. Night settles with lows about 12°C, gently keeping conditions cool without dipping too far.
A fresh morning leads into patchy rain on Thursday, gradually giving way to cloudy periods and short-lived sunshine later. Afternoon temperatures approach 23°C, providing a warm spell. Overnight levels dip to about 11°C, ensuring a crisp feel by dawn. Haslemere remains under changing skies but should avoid downpours.
Bright conditions greet on Friday, welcoming sunshine and drier weather, with temperatures near 27°C peaking through midday. The night falls to about 13°C, a transition into the weekend. This warm spell signals stable weather through the end of the week, with clear skies and minimal chance of rain.
This article was automatically generated
