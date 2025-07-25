Today, Friday, July 25, brings plenty of cloud cover across Haslemere, along with brighter intervals. Temperatures about 26°C and only a chance of rain create a warm start to the weekend. Skies may stay mostly grey, but occasional sunny breaks should keep things comfortable.
Tomorrow could feel slightly cooler with temperatures near 23°C. Patchy rain may appear by midday, which might fade late in the afternoon. Despite some cloud, sunshine is likely to brighten the day. A mix of light showers and dry spells keeps the weather changing throughout. Conditions remain variable.
This weekend stays moderately warm with temperatures about 23°C on Sunday. Periodic rain remains possible, although some afternoon sunshine could break through. Clouds are likely to dominate early on, but any showers should be short-lived. Dry intervals may stretch into the evening, offering longer bright spells. Overall, conditions remain mild for late July.
Monday transitions into drier weather with partly cloudy skies dominating much of the day. Temperatures near 25°C suggest a warmer start, while limited clouds could allow extra sunshine. Rain looks unlikely. Lingering grey patches might drift by occasionally, but sunshine should persist for the majority of the day. Expect mild breezes too.
Tuesday looks even brighter with temperatures about 28°C, making it the warmest day by far this week. Skies should remain mostly clear, though faint cloud cover could appear briefly. Any hint of rain is unlikely, ensuring stable conditions from morning onward. A pleasant stretch of sunshine seems set to round off the period.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.