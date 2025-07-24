Today (Thursday, July 24) in Haslemere sees early patchy rain easing into cloudy spells by midday, with occasional damp moments possible. Temperatures hover near 14°C at dawn, climbing toward about 23°C in the afternoon. Occasional showers may linger, but dryness is likely later, offering mild weather conditions overall with moderate breezes.
Tomorrow looks brighter with sunny intervals and minimal rain chances throughout the day. Cloud cover may come and go, yet the day should feel warm with morning readings about 15°C and highs near 26°C. Light breezes help maintain a pleasantly comfortable atmosphere, ensuring very cheerful weather throughout.
Saturday might bring brief spells of rain, especially early, but sunny breaks appear likely as well. Morning temperatures start near 13°C and rise to about 24°C under partly cloudy skies with occasional grey patches. Expect some afternoon drizzle, although clearer conditions could return by evening for a pleasantly relaxed finish.
Sunday appears mainly dry with a mix of cloud and sunshine overhead. Early readings hover about 10°C, peaking near 24°C by midday, bringing comfortable warmth. Any lingering overcast patches should gradually give way to brighter skies, creating a fine setting for mild weather conditions without much moisture in the forecast.
This weekend transitions into Monday with sunny conditions prevailing, ensuring a bright outlook. Dawn temperatures sit around 11°C, reaching about 25°C later, offering significant warmth. Clear skies remain likely, supporting a properly warm outlook. Gentle winds accompany the sunshine, completing a pleasant run of weather with no significant rainfall on the horizon.
This article was automatically generated
