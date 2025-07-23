Today, Wednesday, July 23, in Haslemere sees patchy rain and possible thunder later. Weather conditions are varied, with some cloud and brief brighter spells in the afternoon. Temperatures about 23°C offer a mild outlook for this summer forecast. Evening skies look partly cloudy, though a brief shower could drift through.
Tomorrow, Thursday features cloudier periods with occasional rain. Some brighter breaks may appear later, but showers remain likely. Temperatures near 23°C keep conditions pleasant for a summer day. A few lingering drops could persist into the evening, yet drier spells might take hold before midnight. Light fog could also form.
Friday promises more sunshine, with hardly any rain expected. Temperatures close to 25°C provide a warm feeling under partly cloudy skies. Some scattered cloud may drift past in the afternoon, but overall conditions appear calmer. Evening weather looks settled, maintaining mild air for a comfortable night. Summer momentum should continue.
This weekend, Saturday appears bright and warm, with temperatures about 26°C under partly cloudy skies. Early morning mist could clear quickly, allowing extended sunshine over much of the day. Patchy cloud might return late afternoon, yet limited rain risk ensures a relaxed atmosphere. Evening remains mild with a gentle breeze.
Sunday brings moderate rain, accompanied by a cooler theme. Temperatures near 19°C suggest a shift from recent warmth, and showers look set to persist throughout much of the day. Brief dry periods may appear, though cloud cover remains dominant. Evening sees diminishing rainfall, ending the week on a damp note.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.