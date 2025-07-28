Today, Monday, July 28 in Haslemere starts out sunny, giving way to patchy rain by midday. Early morning dryness may persist briefly, but expect some scattered showers to roll in later. Temperatures look near 23°C and drop to about 11°C overnight. Sunny intervals should still occasionally sneak through, providing brightness amid the damp conditions.
Tomorrow ushers in breezier conditions, bringing more rain on and off throughout the day. Occasional glimpses of sun may break through, though thermometers hover about 20°C, with nights dipping near 12°C. Light drizzle could settle in at intervals, so a changeable forecast dominates the day.
The next day remains mostly cloudy from dawn, gradually shifting to patchy rain with possible clearer spells by late afternoon. Expect highs near 23°C and lows about 13°C, indicating mild yet unsettled weather. Brief sunny moments could emerge between showers, delivering a mix of wet and bright conditions.
The following day presents a varied outlook, blending patchy rain with bursts of sunshine. Temperatures reach roughly 23°C, sinking close to 12°C overnight. Intermittent showers may come and go, but drier spells are likely to appear. Occasional clouds could drift across, adding another layer of intrigue to the daily forecast.
Friday wraps up the forecast period with partly cloudy skies, plus sunshine emerging more strongly in the afternoon. Temperatures climb about 23°C during daytime hours and ease near 11°C after sunset. Rain risks look minimal, leaving conditions calmer. Gentle breezes may persist, but overall, it appears a pleasantly bright end to the week.
This article was automatically generated
