Today, Sunday, July 27 in Haslemere starts partly cloudy, with peak temperatures near 23°C. Early sunshine brightens the morning, while midday stays mostly dry. Some patchy rain could appear in the late afternoon, though chances stay low. Evening settles mildly near 16°C, keeping overall conditions pleasant for the day.
Tomorrow feels cloudier, tipping about 23°C at its warmest. Morning breaks with a touch of sun, but midday may see light rain move in. Showers grow heavier by late afternoon before easing toward night, when readings dip close to 11°C. Gentle breezes add a hint of freshness throughout. No storms forecast.
The next day sees patchy rain, with highs about 23°C and lows near 12°C. Early hours stay partly cloudy, then heavier downpours may sweep in by mid-afternoon. Skies gradually brighten later, reducing the chance of lingering showers. A moderate breeze keeps conditions from feeling overly humid. Thunder isn’t expected.
Midweek delivers more unsettled weather, hovering near 23°C at peak. Early sun might appear, but frequent showers could roll through by midday and stick around into the afternoon. Conditions calm down by night, settling at about 15°C. Overall, expect occasional bursts of rain combined with partial clear spells. Humidity levels remain moderate.
Thursday reaches about 25°C, starting with sunny skies and shifting to spotty rain later on. Morning warmth expands quickly, giving a summery vibe before brief showers develop in the afternoon. Evening turns drier, cooling to near 13°C. This final day of the week balances brighter intervals with short-lived rain.
This article was automatically generated
