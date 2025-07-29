Patchy rain dominates the weather forecast for today, Tuesday, July 29, in Haslemere. Temperatures near 19°C are likely with occasional drizzle throughout the afternoon. Overcast skies should continue into the evening, accompanied by a light breeze and mild conditions overall.
Tomorrow brings fewer showers and occasional cloudy patches. Temperatures about 24°C may make things feel warmer, but patchy rain remains possible in the afternoon. Clouds could shift later, leading to drier skies. A gentle breeze continues, maintaining comfortable conditions for the daytime weather forecast overall.
Thursday looks wetter with moderate rain lingering through much of the day. Temperatures near 22°C could dip slightly when showers intensify. Cloud coverage stays extensive, and occasional rain might fall into the late afternoon. Expect limited sunshine, but breezy moments should help move clouds along this weather forecast cycle too.
Friday continues the pattern of patchy rain, though drizzle might be less frequent by midday. Temperatures about 19°C could keep things cool. Cloudy skies remain prevalent, yet occasional breaks might emerge briefly. Late showers seem plausible, sustaining the rainy trend and providing more moisture for the extended weather forecast ahead.
This weekend indicates a brighter shift in the weather forecast, offering partly cloudy skies and minimal chance of rain. Temperatures about 23°C should bring a warm feel under occasional sun. Light winds prevail, ensuring mostly calm conditions. Clearing skies are expected to last well into evening hours. With mostly dry conditions, the weekend concludes a varied stretch of rain, cloud, and drizzle across the area.
