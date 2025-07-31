Today brings moderate rain, with conditions staying cloudy and wet throughout much of the area. The date is Thursday, July 31, and temperatures near 23°C are expected. A brisk breeze sweeps through, making it feel cooler. Showers may intensify, but a brief bright spell might still emerge later. Forecasters note consistent drizzle in places.

Tomorrow looks sunny, offering a pleasant forecast with temperatures about 23°C. Clouds remain scarce, and any chance of rain stays minimal. Clear skies should prevail, boosting sunlight hours across the region. Light winds ensure comfortable weather, making it a bright start to the upcoming weekend.

Saturday keeps the bright conditions going, with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures near 24°C. Rain chances remain minimal, so it should stay mostly clear. Gentle breezes persist, ensuring mild late-summer vibes. Occasional cloud cover won’t disrupt overall warmth, ensuring favourable weather for much of the area.

Sunday introduces some patchy rain, pushing conditions to a more variable forecast. Temperatures about 24°C still bring warmth, but occasional showers could pass through. Some breaks of sunshine are possible, yet a higher rain likelihood remains in place throughout the day. Brief wetter spells may accompany the afternoon.

Haslemere sees partly cloudy skies on Monday, with temperatures near 23°C and only small patches of rain if any. A light breeze continues, and most of the day should feel fairly pleasant. Conditions may carry on in a similar way for the following few days, maintaining mild weather across the region. Drizzle cannot be ruled out.

This article was automatically generated