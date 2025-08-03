Today in Haslemere, Sunday, August 3, the forecast suggests patchy rain and occasional clouds. Afternoon temperatures near 23°C, with early lows about 11°C, keep things mild. A bit of sun might peek through, but keep an eye on scattered showers. Conditions appear wet at times, perfect for a fresh breeze.
Tomorrow brings more patchy rain, with midday readings close to 24°C and morning lows about 13°C. Showers seem likely, though occasional breaks in the clouds could brighten the day. Light breezes accompany the rain, creating a mix of mild sunshine and scattered droplets across the region, maintaining mild daytime weather.
Tuesday’s weather turns partly cloudy, offering a calmer outlook as conditions remain mostly dry. Afternoon temperatures near 21°C and a crisp low about 9°C mark a pleasant shift. Skies look brighter, and the day should be free from rain, allowing for a comfortable midday climate. Overall, the day remains calm.
Wednesday appears mostly sunny, with highs hitting about 23°C and a moderate low near 11°C. Clear skies and gentle winds make for a comfortable atmosphere. Warmer midday periods and minimal cloud cover create inviting conditions, showing a welcome stretch of daily sunshine in the forecast. Minimal humidity enhances the environment.
Thursday sees temperatures rising to about 25°C under sunny skies. Overnight lows hover near 12°C, keeping conditions mild into early hours. Continued bright spells and a gentle breeze provide a final burst of summery warmth before the weekend. High pressure supports stable weather as the week advances, keeping skies bright.
