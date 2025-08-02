Today, Saturday, August 2, looks partly cloudy with bright spells and no sign of rain. Temperatures near 23°C by afternoon, dipping to about 10°C overnight.
Tomorrow may see patchy rain around midday and occasional sunshine. Temperatures about 22°C, starting near 12°C early on.
Monday brings brief showers alongside sunny moments. Temperatures approaching 23°C, cooling to about 13°C later.
Tuesday promises steady sunshine from morning into evening. Temperatures near 23°C, with a mild start near 9°C.
Wednesday is partly cloudy but remains dry, with temperatures about 22°C before settling lower overnight.
Local weather watchers in Haslemere can expect moderate conditions overall, blending comfortable warmth and limited rainfall. Cloud cover varies, yet there are substantial clear periods. Light breezes should keep conditions pleasant, with no extreme changes on the horizon.
This short weather update highlights a mix of sun and passing rain through the period. The sky often shifts between bright and overcast, but widespread downpours are unlikely. Most days hold stable weather, showcasing late-summer mildness. Conditions remain relatively calm without any significant storms forecast.
Rainfall appears minimal, with showers mostly confined to scattered midday spells. Otherwise, sunshine should dominate, complementing temperatures that hover around the low twenties. Nights could feel cooler, offering refreshing relief as clouds break.
Overall, these days bring benign weather patterns without sudden fluctuations. Sunny spells, scattered cloud, and fleeting showers contribute to a comfortable stretch, letting residents anticipate relaxed ambiance across the week. Forecast updates remain consistent, signalling no abrupt changes and a generally tranquil atmosphere ahead.
This article was automatically generated
