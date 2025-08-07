Today, Thursday, August 7, brings partly cloudy skies with light rain possible later. Daytime highs near 21°C and overnight lows about 12°C shape a comfortable forecast for local weather watchers. Conditions might turn foggy and misty by night, with patchy clouds lingering. Overall, it’s a mild day without major shifts, indicating only gentle changes into the late evening.
Tomorrow should remain bright with sunny spells and occasional clouds, ensuring a pleasant local forecast. Afternoon temperatures near 23°C feel refreshing, while nights dip to about 12°C. Skies remain mostly clear, offering stable conditions throughout the day. Light breezes continue, and no substantial rain is expected.
Saturday sees sunshine dominating, giving a strong weekend weather outlook. Highs reach about 25°C by midday, with morning lows near 12°C. Conditions stay warm under mostly clear skies, and no major clouds or rain are forecast. A calm setting persists into the evening, maintaining steady local climate throughout the region.
Sunday continues the warm trend, carrying sunny conditions throughout this weather forecast period. Afternoon peaks hover near 27°C, while nights drop to about 11°C. Clear skies persist, and minimal cloud cover appears likely. This weekend remains bright and calm, offering stable conditions with no hints of rain ahead for many.
Monday promises warmer conditions, with peak temperatures about 28°C. Early hours start near 14°C, and the day heats up under clear skies. Sun dominates, showing zero signs of rain as Haslemere experiences this stretch. Overall, it’s a vibrant start to the new week, showcasing consistent sunshine.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.