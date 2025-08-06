Today, Wednesday, August 6, looks partly cloudy with no sign of rain. Temperatures should reach about 22°C, dropping to near 11°C later. Sunny spells are expected in Haslemere, adding a mild touch to the local forecast. Light winds keep conditions comfortable, ensuring a pleasant midweek vibe. Expect bright spells under mild sunshine.
Tomorrow expects some overcast skies, but little rain is likely. Temperatures hover near 21°C, dipping to about 12°C at night. Cloudy conditions might break for occasional sun, providing a balanced outlook. Light breezes could pick up slightly, yet conditions stay mild. Local forecast watchers can anticipate a calm atmosphere.
Friday should bring abundant sunshine and warmer temperatures near 26°C. Evening lows settle about 12°C. Bright skies dominate for most of the day, encouraging dry weather throughout. A gentle breeze helps keep the heat comfortable, ensuring a welcoming environment. Expect a fantastic day for those tracking local weather updates.
Saturday looks mostly sunny with temperatures climbing about 26°C. Morning conditions start near 13°C, increasing steadily into the afternoon. Some patchy rain could appear, but it remains sporadic. Clear spells are likely to return later, bringing a pleasant evening. Light winds and mild humidity offer comfortable conditions for weather enthusiasts.
Sunday stays bright with sunshine dominating. Afternoon temperatures may reach about 25°C, dipping near 11°C overnight. The forecast suggests no rain, so clear skies should persist. Breezes might strengthen slightly, but dryness prevails, offering crisp conditions. This final day of the week extends the mild streak, promising a sunny outlook.
