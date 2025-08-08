Today, Friday, August 8, brings partly cloudy weather with temperatures near 24°C in the afternoon. Light mist lingers early, but skies turn brighter by midday. Haslemere stays dry throughout the day, and light winds keep conditions comfortable. Evening cools to about 13°C with clear spells and no rain expected.
Tomorrow, Saturday sees plenty of sunshine and blue skies. Afternoon warmth peaks near 25°C, while the breeze remains mild. Bright conditions last through early evening before cooling to about 11°C overnight. The forecast suggests no cloud build-up, delivering another rain-free day.
Sunday maintains the sunny momentum with afternoon highs about 25°C. Early light fog fades fast, revealing brilliant skies once again. Conditions stay calm, creating a perfect setup for a bright and dry stretch. Overnight readings hover near 12°C under clear conditions, ensuring no hint of rain.
Monday promises more sunshine and higher temperatures, nearing 29°C by midday. Minimal cloud cover allows strong daytime heat, but a brief patchy shower might pop up late afternoon. Any drizzle should clear by early evening, leaving conditions still warm. Nightfall dips to about 13°C with mostly tranquil skies.
Tuesday features patchy rain nearby and soaring daytime readings near 31°C. Initial droplets may occur around dawn, though sunny spells quickly resume. Hot weather dominates midday, with minimal breeze offering little relief. Temperatures remain elevated through late afternoon, possibly bringing short-lived shower. Cloud cover remains scattered, allowing brief bursts of sunshine into early evening. Light breezes continue. No continuous downpour is expected. Overnight settles near 18°C.
