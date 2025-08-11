Today, Monday, August 11, promises clear skies with abundant sunshine and minimal rain. Conditions remain bright throughout the afternoon, and temperatures near 30°C create a notably warm day. This forecast in Haslemere suggests a mostly dry evening, although a brief patchy rain spell might appear late.
Tomorrow stays sunny all day with light winds and temperatures about 29°C. Rain looks unlikely, leaving the day feeling very warm and comfortable. Clear skies are expected by evening, letting conditions cool off slowly. No significant clouds disrupt the bright outlook, preserving a pleasant forecast overall.
Wednesday continues the trend of bright weather. Conditions remain mostly sunny, with temperatures near 29°C keeping things summery. Some scattered clouds might appear during the afternoon, but they should not block out much sunshine. Late evening remains calm and clear, making it a perfect follow-up to the earlier sunny periods.
Thursday may see a bit of early mist, but sunny conditions dominate once it lifts. Afternoon hours feature bright skies and temperatures about 27°C, offering comfortable weather. Rain remains absent from the forecast, ensuring a dry spell. Winds are moderate, so the day should feel welcoming for those who appreciate warm patterns.
Friday brings the hottest movement of the week, with temperatures near 29°C under bright sunshine. Skies stay mostly clear, though a few passing clouds may linger. Winds stay light. No sign of rain disrupts the forecast, so conditions look favourable for continued warmth. Late afternoon sees a slight drop in heat, but the day remains firmly summery.
