Today, Tuesday, August 12, should be sunny with temperatures near 29°C. Conditions appear perfect for bright skies through the morning and afternoon, with minimal clouds visible overhead. Light winds might keep the air feeling pleasantly warm. No rain is expected, so the day looks set to remain clear until late evening.
Tomorrow could bring patchy rain, although the majority of the day may stay dry, with temperatures about 29°C. Occasional sunshine is likely, but watch out for light showers later on. Some gentle breezes can keep the heat in check, creating a comfortable atmosphere overall. Overnight, any rainfall should remain brief.
Thursday continues the possibility of patchy rain, with temperatures near 28°C. Clouds could gather briefly, bringing mild drizzle. Between those interruptions, sunny spells can brighten the afternoon. Winds seem light, and the air stays reasonably warm. By evening, conditions should gradually clear, leaving only a slight chance of more drops overnight.
Friday looks mostly sunny and dry, with temperatures about 31°C. Skies are expected to remain largely clear, giving an almost uninterrupted stretch of warmth throughout the day. Rainfall seems unlikely, and breezes appear light once again. Even as dusk approaches, mild conditions should hold, reflecting the overall summer-like trend in weather.
This weekend promises sunshine on Saturday, pushing temperatures near 31°C. Conditions are expected to remain calm, with no rain on the horizon. Light winds mix with the warmth, offering a pleasant feel. Similar weather lingers into the rest of the week across Haslemere, maintaining a summer climate.
This article was automatically generated
