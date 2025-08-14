Today, Thursday, August 14, sees early mist before bright sunshine keeps conditions pleasant. Temperatures near 27°C should dominate the afternoon, with minimal chance of rain and light breezes. Haslemere experiences mostly clear skies by evening, creating ideal conditions for anyone stepping outdoors. Nightfall will remain mild under extended clear conditions.
Tomorrow looks even hotter, with sunshine dominating throughout the day. Temperatures near 30°C may peak in mid-afternoon, and skies stay mostly cloud-free. Gentle winds offer limited relief, but no rain is expected. Late evening sees a comfortable drop in warmth, allowing a calmer conclusion to the day. Conditions remain bright.
This weekend begins with plenty of sunshine on Saturday. Temperatures near 28°C bring warm conditions, though hints of morning cloud could appear. Substantial rain is unlikely, and breezes remain gentle. Afternoon heat softens gradually by sunset, preserving a pleasant atmosphere into the evening. Clear, starry skies extend well after dusk.
Sunday maintains the summertime vibe, with temperatures near 28°C again. Skies offer abundant sun, and any dawn chill quickly fades. Conditions remain dry and calm, encouraging a stable day from morning through late afternoon. Evening sees a cooldown, but clear weather persists, ensuring no significant changes overnight. Winds stay light.
Next week opens on Monday with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures near 26°C. Clouds break occasionally for sunny spells, and no rain is anticipated. Warmth remains overall comfortable by late afternoon, and mild evening breezes help keep the atmosphere relaxed. Overnight sees continued clear intervals, rounding off a calm day.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.