Today, Friday, August 15, features glorious sunshine from morning to evening, offering ideal weather conditions for those who appreciate clear skies. Temperatures climb to about 30°C by midday, and there's no chance of rain spoiling the day. Evening air remains mild near 15°C, ensuring a comfortable atmosphere while the sky stays largely free of clouds.
Tomorrow continues the bright trend, as Saturday's sunshine dominates the skies. Expect temperatures near 28°C at the highest point, providing warm weather perfect for enjoying outdoor time. With minimal cloud cover predicted, there's little sign of rain. By evening, conditions settle around 13°C, keeping the night refreshingly cool.
This weekend remains pleasantly warm, with Sunday bringing yet another day of sunny skies and dry weather. Daytime forecasts suggest about 27°C, uninterrupted by rain or gloomy clouds. The night cools gently to near 12°C, making for a calm and breezy end to the day under a clear horizon.
Another sunny pattern extends into Monday, although light mist might appear at dawn before quickly dispersing. Afternoon conditions reach about 27°C, accompanied by mostly clear weather and occasional glimpses of clouds. As evening settles in, temperatures drift near 13°C, preserving a mild climate without any hint of looming rain.
Continuing the pattern, Tuesday also follows in the same sunny footsteps, with bright skies dominating much of the day and no sign of rain. Afternoon highs approach around 27°C when the sun is strongest, ensuring continued warmth. The night promises a gentle dip to near 13°C. This consistent weather outlook bodes well for Haslemere.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.