Today, Monday, August 18, begins cloudy before shifting to partial sunshine later. Conditions look calm, with no sign of rain and temperatures near 25°C, dropping to about 14°C overnight. Haslemere can expect mild breezes, making the local forecast comfortable for most of the day under cloudy skies. Skies remain calm overall.
Tomorrow brings partly cloudy weather, with plenty of sunshine emerging by midday. Temperatures should reach near 27°C during peak hours, dipping to about 15°C at night. Light winds continue, and no rain is anticipated, keeping outdoor conditions bright for those enjoying the local forecast. Sunny spells should last.
Wednesday looks bright with clear skies dominating most of the day. A high of about 25°C is expected, while overnight levels fall to near 12°C. The gentle breeze persists, ensuring a pleasant overall outlook. Skies should remain consistently sunny, allowing ample daylight for any outdoor observation of these weather conditions.
Thursday remains dry with sunshine and gentle, mild breezes. Temperatures hover near 21°C through the afternoon, tapering to about 8°C overnight. No rain is forecast, so skies stay mostly clear. The day’s warmth gradually recedes into a cooler evening, maintaining very pleasant conditions for anyone monitoring the local weather outlook.
Friday sees partly cloudy spells and comfortable sunshine. Afternoon temperatures approach about 23°C, dropping to near 10°C overnight. Winds stay light, and no rainfall is indicated. The rest of the week appears consistently mild, suggesting generally stable skies heading into the weekend. No significant changes are anticipated for the final days.
