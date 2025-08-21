Today, Thursday, August 21, starts with clear skies and a fresh morning near 9°C, climbing to about 23°C under bright sunshine. Gentle breezes deliver a mild touch, keeping conditions comfortable most of the day without rain. A little morning mist in some spots soon fades as the sun rises.
Tomorrow remains bright, with early temperatures near 9°C rising to about 24°C by midday. Light clouds may occasionally drift overhead, but the day stays mostly sunny, and no showers are expected. Warmth builds steadily, ensuring pleasant weather well into evening and possibly extending late.
Saturday ushers in the weekend with a lovely forecast. Morning readings about 12°C climb toward near 24°C, as sun pierces occasional thin cloud. Conditions stay dry throughout, projecting a gentle start to the weekend’s warmth. Light wind may pick up, yet it should not affect the generally sunny vibe.
Sunday keeps the warm weekend trend in Haslemere, starting near 12°C and topping around 26°C. Sunshine stretches across much of the day, and a gentle breeze offers light relief. Clear skies dominate, ensuring no hint of rain. Expect an uninterrupted sunlit run from dawn through late afternoon. Temperatures stay steady under sunshine.
By Monday, sunshine shows no sign of leaving. Early temperatures about 14°C climb toward near 26°C later. Overcast spells may appear, yet the forecast remains dry. This pattern seems poised to linger, promising a glowing start to the week. Gentle winds could arise, though they should not disrupt the bright outlook. Sunshine should prevail across surroundings.
