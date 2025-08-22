In Haslemere, today looks bright with unbroken sunshine in store. Temperatures about 8°C at sunrise are expected to climb near 24°C, and there’s no sign of rain. Skies should remain clear throughout the afternoon, making for a pleasant forecast. Light breezes might keep things comfortable later. Perfect sunshine is expected to linger beyond sundown.
Tomorrow promises another day of warm conditions. Temperatures about 11°C in the early hours may rise near 25°C by mid-afternoon. Morning sun will dominate before a few clouds drift in, but no showers are anticipated. The evening should stay mostly clear and pleasantly mild.
This weekend remains bright, carrying on the sunny spell. Temperatures about 10°C in the morning peak near 24°C later, under largely clear skies. Breezes stay gentle, ensuring no major wind chill as the afternoon progresses. Evening sun should linger, providing another dry forecast.
On Monday, August 25, conditions appear set for another burst of sunshine. Temperatures about 11°C before sunrise will likely approach near 26°C by midday. No rain is predicted, though overcast spells could pass briefly in the morning. The late afternoon should remain clear and pleasantly warm well into twilight. Overall, a bright day looks likely.
The next day shows a slight shift, with patchy rain nearby. Temperatures about 15°C early on might reach near 24°C, although stronger breezes are possible. Occasional clouds could deliver light showers, but prolonged downpours seem unlikely. Intervals of sunshine should break through between any drizzle. Evening conditions may stay partly cloudy. Mild air persists.
This article was automatically generated
