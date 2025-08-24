Thursday is expected to maintain a mix of patchy rain and partial sunshine. Maximums around 20°C suggest a mild conclusion, while lows rest about 11°C. Occasional showers remain possible, though some brighter intervals may appear. This forecast leads smoothly into this weekend, where conditions could alternate between scattered clouds and clear spells. Showers might linger in areas, but rainfall seems unlikely. Pleasant breezes keep temperatures comfortable, ensuring a transition into the days.