Today, Monday, August 25, brings sunshine with no sign of rain in the forecast. Temperatures hover near 26°C, offering warm conditions from morning until late afternoon. Clear skies linger into the evening, creating a pleasant night. This local weather update for Haslemere includes dry air and bright daylight hours.
Tomorrow enjoys mostly partial sunshine, although early light rain might appear mid-morning. Temperatures stay about 25°C during peak hours, easing slightly by nightfall. Clouds could drift by in the afternoon, yet much of the day stays fair and bright. Any brief sprinkle shouldn’t linger, keeping the overall forecast fairly dry.
Expect patchy rain on Wednesday, with conditions drifting near 20°C. Showers keep the breeze cool, though dry spells are likely in the late afternoon. Occasional mist might develop after sunset, so skies remain partly cloudy overnight. Cooler air moves in by evening, setting a calmer tone for any light drizzle.
Thursday sees a mix of cloud cover and scattered showers, pushing temperatures close to 21°C. Brief bursts of drizzle may appear late morning, then gradually ease. Partial clearing during mid-afternoon could let some sunshine through, though skies remain mostly dull. Evening breezes ensure a mild night, despite remnants of damp conditions.
Friday looks wetter, with scattered rain keeping temperatures near 19°C. Drizzle may surface into the morning hours, followed by occasional breaks of clearer skies. Light showers could reappear late afternoon, but nighttime weather turns calmer. Unsettled conditions might carry into this weekend, though lighter winds should keep it relatively mild.
This article was automatically generated
