It's a warm start to the week across Haslemere and the nearby villages, with a sunny day expected to bring temperatures of around 31°C. The gentle breeze from the west will make it feel comfortable, with a feels-like temperature of about 27°C.
As the day builds to the afternoon high, the sun will continue to shine, making it a great day to get outdoors and enjoy the weather. With little chance of rain, it's an ideal opportunity to take a walk or have a picnic in one of the local parks.
As the evening approaches, the temperature will begin to ease, dipping to a low of around 18°C overnight. The wind will remain light, making it a pleasant evening to be out and about.
Overall, Monday is shaping up to be a fantastic day in Haslemere, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Don't forget to wear sun protection and stay hydrated throughout the day. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)