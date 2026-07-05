It's a warm start to the week across Haslemere and the nearby villages, with plenty of sunshine expected throughout the day. Temperatures will reach a high of around 28°C, feeling more like 26°C due to the gentle breeze. This breeze will be light, making it a comfortable day to be outdoors.
As the day progresses, the sunshine will continue, with little chance of rain. The precipitation probability is low, at just 5%, so it's unlikely you'll need an umbrella. With the warm weather, it's a good idea to wear sun protection, especially during the peak sun hours.
Into the evening, the temperature will dip to a low of around 17°C, but it will still be a pleasant night. The wind will remain gentle, and the skies will stay clear. Overall, it's shaping up to be a great day in Haslemere, with plenty of sunshine and warm weather.
As we look ahead to the rest of the week, it's worth keeping an eye on the forecast for any updates. For now, though, Tuesday is looking like a great day to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)