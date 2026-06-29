A sun-filled day returns on Friday, offering highs about 26°C and a low near 9°C. Clear skies persist under calm breezes, with virtually no risk of rain. Afternoon conditions stay pleasant, while subtle warmth extends toward evening. Temperatures remain steady as the working week concludes on a bright, uplifting note. No showers loom, sustaining a favourable forecast through the evening hours. This pattern may linger, staying comfortably mild.