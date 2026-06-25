Today, on Thursday, June 25, conditions look bright with cloudless skies lighting up the morning. Temperatures near 36°C promise warm weather, and there is hardly a sign of any rain. Sunshine lingers well into the afternoon, making this a day of intense heat under clear, blue skies. Warmth persists through dusk.
Tomorrow feels less scorching, but patchy rain could creep in late afternoon. Temperatures about 33°C keep the air warm, though a brief sprinkle may appear overhead. Clear spells still feature, allowing sunshine to break through. it remains fairly pleasant, despite the possible hint of showers. No dramatic changes.
This weekend commences with Saturday’s patchy rain, blending occasional clouds and bursts of sunlight. Temperatures near 30°C sustain a summery vibe, even if showers might pass by. The weather remains mostly mild, with brief spells of drizzle possible. Sunny intervals are likely to brighten late afternoon.
Sunday continues a damp pattern, bringing more patchy rain and a cooler atmosphere. Temperatures about 23°C mark a noticeable dip, yet occasional brighter spells could pop through. Persistent clouds hover for much of the day, resulting in a gentler pace. Light drizzle may linger, making conditions feel slightly fresher overall.
Monday returns to sunnier skies, with temperatures near 24°C for a pleasant lift. Overnight lows drop to about 9°C, offering a noticeably cool start before bright conditions emerge again. Clear weather should dominate, encouraging pleasant daylight. Haslemere also experiences this fair outlook, wrapping up a warm, varied stretch of summer days.
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