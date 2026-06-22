Today, Monday, June 22, is bright and sunny in Haslemere with hardly any sign of rain. Temperatures near 31°C will dominate, while a gentle breeze adds a hint of relief. Skies should stay clear, making this a warm day overall. Leaving plenty of sunshine for most hours. Expect minimal showers.
Tomorrow stays bright with intense sunshine and almost no chance of rain. Temperatures near 33°C could feel fierce during midday, though a mild breeze might offer slight relief. Clouds remain scarce, allowing the sun to dominate the sky, and keep the weather extremely warm throughout the day. Expect consistent heat.
Wednesday turns even hotter, with temperatures rising near 36°C. Sunshine seems unrelenting, and any clouds that appear will likely vanish quickly. There’s barely a trace of rain on the horizon, so the heat remains undisturbed. Conditions favour clear skies, ensuring another scorching spell in the afternoon. Expect near-record midday warmth.
Thursday sees patchy rain hovering nearby, though overall dryness prevails. Temperatures about 36°C ensure the heat continues, with only slight hints of relief if a passing shower occurs. The day stays predominantly sunny between brief moments of cloud. Occasional spots of rain could pop up, but remain uncertain. Stay watchful.
Friday brings cooler conditions, with temperatures near 27°C. Patchy rain remains possible, although extensive sunshine might still break through. The breeze picks up slightly, helping moderate the heat. Showers may arrive intermittently, but they seem light. Expect a gentler day overall compared to the earlier scorching spells. Conditions may fluctuate.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.