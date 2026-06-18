Today, Thursday, June 18, is bringing partly cloudy weather conditions with temperatures near 23°C and lows about 14°C. Haslemere is seeing minimal rain chance and mild breezes through the afternoon. Skies remain mostly clear later, maintaining a bright outlook further into the evening. Winds stay gentle throughout all day long.
Tomorrow features vibrant sunshine with temperatures near 26°C and lows about 14°C. Rain remains unlikely, though a patchy drizzle could appear briefly. Expect clear skies late in the day, keeping conditions comfortable. Light breezes may strengthen, but bright weather dominates as the day progresses. Sunset arrives with mild air lingering.
This weekend kicks off Saturday with patchy rain nearby and temperatures near 25°C, dropping to about 14°C overnight. Occasional drizzle may develop, but sunny spells break through at times. Weather conditions remain mostly mild, with a slight breeze in the afternoon. Skies could clear later, leading to a pleasant evening.
This weekend continues on Sunday with warmer conditions reaching about 27°C and lows near 16°C. Overcast spells may occur, but sunshine should dominate much of the day. A light shower is not ruled out, yet clear moments look likely overall. Gentle winds prevail, keeping weather pleasant into the late hours.
A sunny outlook arrives on Monday with temperatures about 27°C and lows near 16°C. Light wind persists, and rain chances remain very low, sustaining clear skies. Bright weather dominates for most of the day, with minimal cloud cover expected. Afternoon warmth stays consistent, setting up a calm transition into nighttime.
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