Today, Wednesday, June 17, welcomes patchy rain with some overcast spells and a slight chance of drizzle in the early hours. Temperatures hover near 22°C, bringing mild weather that’s ideal for a calm afternoon. Light winds should keep the air fresh, and skies might brighten before nightfall. Breezes remain gentle.
Tomorrow promises partly cloudy skies and plenty of sunshine. Conditions stay dry, with light breezes throughout the day. Temperatures reach about 24°C, making for pleasantly warm conditions. Any morning mist should lift quickly, leaving clear skies to dominate much of the afternoon and early evening. Sunlight should linger into dusk.
Friday continues the sunny trend, offering near 26°C at peak. Early haze will clear, revealing bright skies that pair with gentle breezes. Minimal chance of rain keeps outdoor plans uninterrupted, and the rising warmth should peak in the afternoon. A pleasant evening awaits once the sun dips. Humidity remains moderate.
Saturday arrives with sunny conditions again, pushing temperatures close to 24°C. Visibility looks fine, and only a hint of cloud may appear later on. Moderate winds maintain a refreshing feel, while the day stays free from any showers. Evening hours remain calm. It’s a great setup for a vibrant weekend.
Sunday wraps up the weekend on a hotter note, with readings climbing to about 28°C. Bright sunshine dominates, and minimal cloud cover highlights clear skies. Winds remain light while balmy air settles in, signalling a taste of summer. In Haslemere, this stretch of good weather reinforces a promising forecast outlook.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.