Today, Saturday, June 13, in Haslemere looks bright and sunny with skies clear through most hours. Temperatures near 20°C are expected, dropping to close to 10°C overnight. No rain appears on the horizon, making it a dry day with plenty of sunshine.
Tomorrow should bring partly cloudy conditions, with little chance of rain. Temperatures close to 20°C are likely during the day, falling to roughly 9°C later on. This weekend wraps up on a mild note, maintaining comfortable weather for most areas before the next few days unfold.
A shift toward patchy rain emerges on Monday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Conditions remain fairly mild, with daytime highs near 19°C before dropping to approximately 10°C. Light drizzle may dot some spots, but extended downpours seem unlikely. The next day keeps the atmosphere unsettled, though lengthy storms are not anticipated.
Warmer weather arrives Tuesday, reaching around 24°C and lowering to about 12°C overnight. Skies appear partly cloudy, and although a small chance of rain lingers, any showers should be brief. Clear spells might offer a pleasant break from the occasional clouds. Additional sunshine is anticipated to brighten midday hours.
Partly cloudy skies dominate Wednesday, as temperatures hover near 23°C and dip to near 13°C later. Rain remains possible, but heavy downpours look unlikely. The rest of the week stays generally calm, suggesting a gentle pattern without dramatic shifts in weather. Occasional mist could form overnight, yet clearer spells should still dominate overall. Winds remain fairly light, ensuring mild breezes overall.
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