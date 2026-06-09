Today (Tuesday, June 9) in Haslemere delivers patchy rain and partial cloud. Temperatures near 16°C could dominate the afternoon, with a mild drop to about 7°C overnight. Occasional drizzle remains likely, so the day should stay a bit grey. Clear breaks might pop up by evening, offering brief dry spells.
Tomorrow brings another round of wet weather, featuring patchy rain through the morning and midday. Conditions hover about 15°C, dipping slightly by evening. Brief spells of drizzle could linger, although cloud cover might break occasionally. The overall forecast stays damp but on the mild side.
Thursday looks wetter, with moderate rain expected to fill much of the afternoon. Daytime temperatures hover near 14°C, while nights remain about 7°C. Rain stays consistent, but intervals of lighter drizzle may appear. Overall, it’s a notably damp day.
Friday signals a boost in warmth with highs about 22°C. Overcast intervals linger, yet any showers appear less intense compared to earlier days. Rainfall chances remain moderate, but sunshine may break through at times to brighten the afternoon. Conditions hint at a milder forecast, offering a welcome change from heavier rain.
This weekend climbs further, as Saturday soars to near 25°C under mostly sunny skies. The day should stay predominantly dry, with minimal hints of drizzle, according to the forecast. Gentle winds keep the atmosphere comfortable, while sunshine dominates the sky. Temperatures at night remain near 15°C, making for a notably mild evening. Overall, it seems like the brightest weather of the week.
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