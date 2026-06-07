Today is Sunday, June 7 in Haslemere, bringing patchy rain throughout. Temperatures near 17°C and lows around 8°C set a cool tone. Clouds are likely to linger, though heavy downpours look unlikely. Occasional sunny spells may break through, but persistent cloud coverage should dominate. The day feels mild yet slightly damp.
Tomorrow remains showery with temperatures near 16°C and overnight lows about 8°C. Light rain is likely through much of the day, leaving skies mostly cloudy. A gentle breeze could persist, but any strong gusts seem minimal for now. Periods of drizzle may pop up, bringing short wet spells.
The next day offers more patchy rain and possible light drizzle, with highs about 16°C. Evening could bring a slight dip near 7°C. Intermittent breaks in the clouds might appear, but damp conditions remain likely. Sunshine, if it shows, will be brief. Expect fleeting relief.
Wednesday continues the unsettled trend, featuring rain at times and temperatures near 17°C. Nightfall sees lows about 8°C. Skies may brighten briefly before fresh showers move in, keeping a cool and moist feel overall. Light patches of cloud could shift, offering momentary clear views.
Week’s end sees rain persisting, with daytime highs near 13°C and lows about 8°C. Drizzle could return in the afternoon, making conditions feel damp. Clouds dominate, though a brief lull in showers is possible. The remainder of the week looks unsettled, with moderate rainfall and mostly cool temperatures. Expect little sunshine throughout. Occasional breezes might pass by, but heavier winds appear unlikely.
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