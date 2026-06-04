Today (Thursday, June 4) sees patchy rain with brief light rain showers in the morning. Temperatures near 17°C and lows about 11°C add a mild feel. Clouds could linger throughout the day, with a chance of drizzle easing later. Winds might pick up slightly, but nothing too intense.
Tomorrow offers patchy clouds with brief rain expected at times. Temperatures near 16°C make it slightly cooler, while lows hover about 9°C in some spots. Skies brighten during midday, bringing occasional sunny breaks. Rainfall should remain light, so the day might feel rather pleasant overall.
The next day brings more persistent showers, with moderate falls likely in some areas. Temperatures near 17°C linger, but heavier bursts make it feel cooler, especially by midday. Clouds remain thick, limiting sunshine to brief intervals. Gusty breezes could accompany the rainfall, adding an extra blustery touch.
Another day offers partly cloudy skies and a mostly dry outlook. Temperatures about 18°C bring a warmer feel, and showers look unlikely. Some cloud cover may build overhead, but bright periods should break through often. Light winds keep conditions calm, delivering a pleasant atmosphere for local weather enthusiasts.
Early next week brings rainy spells once again, with patchy showers appearing on Monday. Temperatures near 17°C could feel mild, though some heavier bursts may develop later. Brief cloud breaks are possible, but the day leans towards damp conditions overall. Haslemere is included in this local weather report, ensuring everyone stays informed about shifting daily patterns. Expect moderate breezes across many spots.
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